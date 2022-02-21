UDF demands CM's resignation for rising violence

The UDF has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home portfolio given the general breakdown in law and order.

UDF convener M. M. Hassan said offences against women and children, murder, crime for-profit and political killings were on an upward spiral. UDF legislators will stage a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat on March 4 to highlight the police failure.

He said a country bomb blast at a marriage in Kannur and the murder of a seafaring fisher in the same district was the latest in the series of increasing crimes in the State. Environmental crime was on the rise. Drug smugglers, fraudsters, hucksters, confidence tricksters and white-collar criminals had free rein in Kerala. The police and ruling party satraps were hands in glove with them.

Mr. Hassan also demanded an inquiry into the “damning” revelations by KSEB chairman B. Asok.

The UDF would hold public meetings across the State from March 10 to April 4 to muster popular support against the government’s decision to foray ahead with the K-Rail semi-high-speed railway project.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said that the spectre of political killings had reared its head again in Kerala. The murder of a CPI(M) worker allegedly by BJP activists portended ill for the State.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condemned the killing of the CPI(M) worker. He blamed the BJP for the crime. Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) would organise a mass resistance against Sangh Parivar sponsored violence.