UDF delegation visits Kuttanad

April 12, 2022 17:32 IST

Satheeshan says farmers in dire straits and on the verge of suicide

The State government is showing utter disregard for Kuttanad and its people, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was speaking to mediapersons after visiting rain-ravaged paddy polders in Kuttanad taluk on Tuesday.

"The Opposition had raised issues related to Kuttanad in the Assembly. But the promises made by the government remain unfulfilled. It has failed to implement projects including the ₹2,000-crore second Kuttanad package announced by the previous Left Democratic Front government. Six agriculture officer posts in Kuttanad are lying vacant. Several inhabited areas are under water and people are migrating to other places. The government is not serious about the grave problems plaguing the region," Mr. Satheesan said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the farmers in the region were in dire straits and on the verge of suicide. "Both the CPI(M) and CPI are treating the suicide of a farmer at Niranom lightly. The farmers are cultivating crops by borrowing money from private moneylenders at exorbitant rates or by pledging gold. Only a small number of farmers have got their crops insured. The government should purchase the rain-soaked paddy from farmers," Mr. Satheesan demanded, adding that the United Democratic Front would fight for the rights of farmers in the region and raise the issue in the Assembly.

He called for a comprehensive project for Kuttanad, taking into account the vagaries of climate change.

Mr. Satheesan said the government was going ahead with the SilverLine rail project without considering the perils of climate change. "Kuttanad is a parable of what is happening to the entire State. In view of the climate change, Kerala should go for balanced development. The summer rain causing large-scale crop loss and destruction has vindicated the UDF's stand," he added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said the government which had failed to alleviate the grievances of the poor had no right to remain in power.