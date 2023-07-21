UDF councillors stage walkout over amendment to motion on price hike

July 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The unified front presented by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kozhikode Corporation council meeting on Friday ultimately shattered with the UDF councillors staging a walkout over an amendment proposed by the LDF on a motion by Congress councillor S.K. Aboobakker.

The two fronts had jointly proposed President’s intervention in Manipur through separate adjournment motions. However, the peace was short lived as the UDF opposed several items in the agenda and ultimately walked out.

Mr. Aboobakker had brought in the issue of price hike of essential commodities and demanded the State to intervene in the market immediately to control it. He proposed that the Corporation demand the State government to ensure supply of goods at reasonable rates at least under the public distribution system.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, CPI(M) councillor M.C. Anil Kumar suggested an amendment to the motion, in which he diverted the demand to the Central government. The amendment was not acceptable to the UDF councillors, who, after a few altercations, walked out of the council meeting.

Another motion included on the agenda, demanding the Centre to back out from implementing the Uniform Civil code, was not presented as the Kerala High Court had issued an interim injunction on it, based on a petition filed by BJP councillor Navya Haridas that the Corporation did not have the right to discuss such an issue. However, the BJP councillors took out a protest in the Corporation office before the council meeting against the move to discuss it.

Earlier, the UDF also expressed dissent over the appointment of 122 contingent labourers in the Corporation. Councillor K. Nirmala alleged that the Corporation did not follow the protocol in finalising the list and that the authorities had squeezed in LDF supporters into it.

Health Standing Committee Chairperson S. Jayasree explained that there was no nepotism involved in the selection process as it was fool proof. She said that the job applicants were sourced through the Employment Exchange and that they were scrutinised based on their skills and marks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.