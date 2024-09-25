GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UDF convener in Wayanad submits resignation

Published - September 25, 2024 10:58 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad district United Democratic Front (UDF) convener K.K. Viswanathan stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr. Viswanathan said the DCC president had been a roadblock to all initiatives. His resignation follows serious accusations against DCC president N.D. Appachhan. Mr. Viswanathan claimed that even UDF members were not permitted to make phone calls. In his resignation letter, he said the DCC president was operating in collusion with a factional group.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:58 am IST

