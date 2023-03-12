HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF convener demands Kochi Mayor’s resignation

Hassan seeks probe into allegations of administrative lapse, corruption, and nepotism

March 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan has demanded the resignation of the Kochi Mayor over the Brahmapuram fire and also called for a fair probe into allegations of administrative lapse, large-scale corruption, and nepotism in waste management.

In a statement, Mr. Hassan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek the Mayor’s resignation over the disaster that has endangered the lives of numerous residents in Kochi. Neither the Kochi Corporation nor the Ernakulam district administration had paid heed to the warnings despite witnessing similar incidents in the past, he added.

The Congress leader also alleged that the failure of the authorities to douse the fire after 11 days was a reflection of the government’s tardy disaster mitigation mechanism. The issue has highlighted the lack of coordination among various departments.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.