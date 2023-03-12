UDF convener demands Kochi Mayor’s resignation

March 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan has demanded the resignation of the Kochi Mayor over the Brahmapuram fire and also called for a fair probe into allegations of administrative lapse, large-scale corruption, and nepotism in waste management.

In a statement, Mr. Hassan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek the Mayor’s resignation over the disaster that has endangered the lives of numerous residents in Kochi. Neither the Kochi Corporation nor the Ernakulam district administration had paid heed to the warnings despite witnessing similar incidents in the past, he added.

The Congress leader also alleged that the failure of the authorities to douse the fire after 11 days was a reflection of the government’s tardy disaster mitigation mechanism. The issue has highlighted the lack of coordination among various departments.