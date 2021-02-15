UDF conspiring to create violent protests, says Vijayaraghavan

CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan has said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is conspiring to create violent protests in the State.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the Vikasana Munnetta Yatra, which entered Kannur district on Monday, he alleged that the UDF was unleashing a violent agitation in the State in the name of PSC rank holders. He added that those in the rank list cannot be appointed to posts that are not vacant. The regularisation of temporary staff was made on humanitarian grounds, he said.

He made it clear that no temporary workers have been appointed to any of the posts, which has to be filled through PSC, during the tenure of the LDF government.