April 23, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The United Democratic Front is confident of securing a clean sweep by winning all 20 Lok Sabha seats, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Face- to- Face programme organised by the Kollam Press Club, he added that Pinarayi Vijayan is the most gutless Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen.

Accusing the CPI(M) of a smear campaign against Rahul Gandhi, he said that the Chief Minister has been doing BJP’s bidding during the entire campaign.

“Pinarayi is scared of the BJP and even the Prime Minister has pointed out the Chief Minister’s harsh criticism of Rahul Gandhi. This time the Left has resorted to the most substandard and heinous allegations while they are openly promoting BJP candidates. The Chief Minister has been mimicking the statements against Mr. Gandhi made by Mr. Modi and other top BJP leaders for while. All they want is to create a space for BJP in our State. The CPI(M) is now more suited for the National Democratic Alliance, not INDIA bloc and they have been exposed,” he said.

Rubbishing the cyberattack allegations against K. .K Shailaja as cheap political ploys of her party, Mr.Satheesan said, “nobody including the police or media has seen the video and even the candidate herself said there was no video. But M. V. Govindan, CPI(M) State secretary, insists there is a clip and that we have been circulating it. We will initiate legal measures against him.” He added that the police intervention during the Thrissur Pooram was the latest of an elaborate plot to help BJP.

Observing that the BJP has been trying to spread a poisonous propaganda, he said that Mr.Modi is indulging in a campaign of hatred to trigger unrest in the country. “While they seemed quite optimistic about the electoral outcome in the beginning, they have now slipped into doubt and fear,” he said. He added that Congress had made their stand about multiple issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) much earlier. “Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram had declared that when INDIA bloc comes to power we will scrap CAA. But the Chief Minister has been trying to mislead the people through a volley of lies and half truths,” he said.

