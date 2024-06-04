Lok Sabha Elections: UDF claims bragging rights in the State

That Kerala is no longer an impenetrable fortress for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was proved by Suresh Gopi, who registered a thumping victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. It was more of a personal victory for the actor-turned-politician, whose relationship with his party’s local leadership has remained fraught.

Given the fight its candidates put up in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, the party could hope to gain more ground in future. The party had finished runner-up in nine Assembly segments in the 2021 elections and its latest outing is doubtless an improvement on that. However, its overtures to the Church do not seem to have paid enough dividends by the looks of it.

If the Christian faithful turned their back on the BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Left front led by it, which heavily banked on the Muslims votes to better their tally from 2019, faced severe backlash which, on the face of it, was targeted against the State government.

The key poll plank of the Left front was its stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act, but Muslims do not appear to have fallen for it. The massive margins posted by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in several constituencies across the State — more so in the north — give such an indication.

The Congress, which was led by Rahul Gandhi who posted a victory margin of over 3.6 lakh votes in his sitting seat Wayanad, was able to channelise the people’s resentment against the governments at the Centre and the State.

Mr. Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad was said to be among the reasons for the UDF’s stellar show in 2019 and this was precisely why the Left parties, who are part of the INDIA grouping at the national level, threw a tantrum when he decided to contest from his sitting seat, asking him to take on the BJP in its strongholds instead.

Word is going around in Congress circles that if he chooses to give up Wayanad and keep Rae Bareli, which Mr. Gandhi won by a margin of 3.9 lakh votes, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be fielded by the party for the byelection to assuage any hurt that would cause the voters of Wayanad.

The sentiment that only a stronger Congress could put up a fight against the BJP at the national level was strong among the electorate, said a CPI(M) leader seeking anonymity. That the government is in financial dire straits is also known to everyone, the leader added. But grassroots workers of the party admit that the controversies surrounding the State government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s close kin had made it impossible for them to convince the electorate.

Mr. Vijayan’s elaborate silence laced at times with snide responses to questions over the transactions his daughter’s erstwhile business was allegedly involved in left even the diehard party worker in a sticky situation. Meanwhile, the ordinary people found the way in which he copies some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conduct which smacks of a sense of superiority a bit hard to digest.

The defeat is sure to create tensions within the Left front, whose convener E.P. Jayarajan was in the thick of news for all the wrong reasons in the runup to the elections and even on the election day.

For the Congress, which saw leaders like Padmaja Venugopal leave the party ahead of the elections, the sweeping victory has instilled tremendous confidence for the panchayat elections next year and the Assembly elections in 2026. But the mood has been tempered by the defeat of K. Muraleedharan, who has been pushed to the third position in Thrissur, and the threat posed by the BJP in many constituencies across the State.

This is one general election where Kerala refused to buck the national trend.