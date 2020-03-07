UDF chalks out a plan for Kuttanad Assembly seat

The confusion within the United Democratic Front (UDF) over the Kuttanad byelection may finally come to an end. As the bitter fight between the two factions in the Kerala Congress (M) continues unabated, the UDF leadership has begun working on a formula to field a Congress candidate in Kuttanad, after acknowledging the P.J. Joseph group’s claim over the seat. The deal is being worked out following apprehensions that a unilateral takeover of the seat by the Congress, the leading partner in the coalition, may complicate the situation further.

The latest move comes even as the warring factions have toughened their stance on the seat. The Joseph faction maintains that it has been contesting from the seat since 1979. But, the Jose K. Mani faction seeks to dismiss the claim and point out that it was allotted to the KC(M) in 2011 when the Congress wanted to contest from Punalur.

On March 10

“At a consensus meeting on March 10, the UDF leadership will request both factions to concede to the front’s intent to field a Congress candidate. For, the coalition regards the byelection as its best chance to wrest back the seat from the Left Democratic Front in the absence of Nationalist Congress Party strongman Thomas Chandy,” said a senior UDF leader. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has acknowledged the UDF candidate at Kuttanad in 2016 as a Joseph group member. With Mr. Joseph already announcing plans to field Jacob Abraham from the seat, the UDF’s move to acknowledge his claim over the seat is intended to pacify the leader. If the UDF succeeds in convincing Mr. Mani during the meeting on March 10, the announcement will follow soon after.