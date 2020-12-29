UDF chairpersons in nine Malappuram municipalities

LDF nominees take charge of three civic bodies

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members were elected chairpersons in nine of the 12 municipalities in Malappuram district on Monday. The CPI(M)-led LDF has three municipalities.

When the LDF got Ponnani, Perinthalmanna and Nilambur Municipalities, the UDF captured Malappuram, Kottakkal, Manjeri, Tirurangadi, Kondotty, Parappanangadi, Tirur, Tanur and Valanchery muncipalities.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State secretary Mujeeb Kaderi was elected chairperson and Congress’s Fousiya Kunhippa was elected vice chairperson in Malappuram Municipality.

In Manjeri Municipality, IUML’s V.M. Subaida was elected chairperson and Congress’s Beena Joseph became vice chairperson.

In Tirurangadi Municipality, UDF’s K.P. Mohammed Kutty was elected chairperson and C.P. Suharabi was elected vice chairperson.

In Parappanangadi Municipality, UDF’s M. Usman and K. Shaharban were elected chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

In Kottakkal Municipality, former minister U.A. Beeran’s daughter-in-law Bushra Shabeer was elected chairperson and P.P. Ummer was elected vice chairperson. This was the second term as chairperson for Ms. Bushra.

In Valanchery Municipality, UDF’s Ashraf Ambalathingal and Ramla Mohammed were elected chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

In Tirur Municipality, UDF’s A.P. Naseema was elected chairperson and Pangat Ramankutty was elected vice chairperson.

In Tanur Municipality, UDF’s C.P. Shamsuddin and C.K. Subaida were elected chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

In Kondotty Municipality, C.T. Fatimat Zuhara was elected chairperson and Sanoop Master was elected vice chairperson.

In Perinthalmanna Municipality, LDF’s P. Shaji was elected chairperson and A. Naseera was elected vice chairperson.

In Nilambur, LDF’s Mattummal Saleem was elected chairperson and Aruma Jayakrishnan was elected vice chairperson.

In Ponnani, LDF’s Sivadas Attupuram and Bindu Siddarthan were elected chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.