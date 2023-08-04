UDF celebrates Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul’s conviction

August 04, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kalpetta

Jubilation filled the air as United Democratic Front (UDF) workers, particularly those from the Congress party, joined hands to celebrate in Wayanad on Friday after the Supreme Court granted stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

UDF workers took to the streets, marching through major towns, joyfully distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Modi surname remarks’ had led to his disqualification as MP representing the Wayanad constituency, causing a wave of uncertainty among his supporters.

Wayanad District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan expressed his steadfast belief that truth and justice would ultimately prevail. The apex court verdict reaffirmed this faith, instilling fresh optimism in the hearts of UDF workers and supporters, he said.

“The latest verdict has reopened Mr. Gandhi’s path to the Lok Sabha. The journey to redemption has just begun, and the people of Wayanad are ready to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in Kerala’s political landscape as well,” Mr. Appachan said.

