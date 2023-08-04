ADVERTISEMENT

UDF celebrates Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul’s conviction

August 04, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kalpetta

The Hindu Bureau

UDF workers taking out a rally in Kalpetta on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jubilation filled the air as United Democratic Front (UDF) workers, particularly those from the Congress party, joined hands to celebrate in Wayanad on Friday after the Supreme Court granted stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

UDF workers took to the streets, marching through major towns, joyfully distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Modi surname remarks’ had led to his disqualification as MP representing the Wayanad constituency, causing a wave of uncertainty among his supporters.

Wayanad District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan expressed his steadfast belief that truth and justice would ultimately prevail. The apex court verdict reaffirmed this faith, instilling fresh optimism in the hearts of UDF workers and supporters, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The latest verdict has reopened Mr. Gandhi’s path to the Lok Sabha. The journey to redemption has just begun, and the people of Wayanad are ready to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in Kerala’s political landscape as well,” Mr. Appachan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US