HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF celebrates Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul’s conviction

August 04, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kalpetta

The Hindu Bureau
UDF workers taking out a rally in Kalpetta on Friday.

UDF workers taking out a rally in Kalpetta on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jubilation filled the air as United Democratic Front (UDF) workers, particularly those from the Congress party, joined hands to celebrate in Wayanad on Friday after the Supreme Court granted stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

UDF workers took to the streets, marching through major towns, joyfully distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Modi surname remarks’ had led to his disqualification as MP representing the Wayanad constituency, causing a wave of uncertainty among his supporters.

Wayanad District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan expressed his steadfast belief that truth and justice would ultimately prevail. The apex court verdict reaffirmed this faith, instilling fresh optimism in the hearts of UDF workers and supporters, he said.

“The latest verdict has reopened Mr. Gandhi’s path to the Lok Sabha. The journey to redemption has just begun, and the people of Wayanad are ready to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in Kerala’s political landscape as well,” Mr. Appachan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.