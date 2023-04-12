ADVERTISEMENT

UDF captures Kottayam and Idukki panchayats in Central Travancore

April 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The two slots were up for grabs following a no-confidence motion by the UDF in Erumely and resignation of the LDF-led council president and a political party shift to wrest power in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

In a major boost to the United democratic Front (UDF), the Congress-led coalition on Wednesday wrested control of two local bodies in Central Travancore—one each in Kottayam and in Idukki districts.

In Kottayam, the UDF came to power at the Erumely grama panchayat with Mariyamma Sunny of the Congress being elected as president of the local body. In an election held during the day, Ms. Sunny bagged 12 votes as against 11 votes received by Thankamma Georgekutty, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

Both the UDF and the LDF possess 11 members each in the local body here while the lone Independent member, Binoy Elavumkal, supports the UDF from outside.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an election held later in the afternoon, Mr. Elavunkal was appointed vice-president of the panchayat. He defeated V.I. Aji of the CPI(M) by a margin of one vote.

The LDF had come to power at Erumely through a draw of lots after the vote cast by a UDF member was declared invalid. It, however, was pulled down from power through a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF on March 28 this year.

Even after bringing down the LDF council from power, there was still uncertainty over the UDF ruling the local body with three women members of the Congress laying claim for the president’s post.

In Idukki, the LDF lost power after Soumya Anil of the Communist Party of India joined hands with the UDF to win as the panchayat president. Her election follows the resignation of Sanitha Saji, president of the LDF-led council in the panchayat, from the post on March 25.

The UDF at present has 11 members in the local body while the LDF has 10 members. With Soumya Anil joining the UDF, the CPI has lost its representation in the panchayat council.

Administration of the Adimaly panchayat has witnessed many twists and turns since the local body elections of 2020 with both the LDF and UDF ruling the council at different intervals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US