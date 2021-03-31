UDF candidates promise master plan for development of Wayanad

KALPETTA

31 March 2021

The UDF candidates of the three Assembly segments in the district have said that they would prepare a master plan for the comprehensive development of Wayanad if the UDF government came to power.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, I.C. Balakrishnan, sitting MLA of Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency, P.K. Jayalakshmi, candidate of Mananthavady constituency, and T. Siddique of the Kalpetta constituency said that they would jointly prepare the master plan with the support of Rahul Gandhi, MP, it they were elected in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The prime focus of the master plan would be to establish the proposed government medical college in the district, they said.

All agriculture produce would be procured at the minimum support price to help the debt-ridden farming community in the district, they said. Higher educational institutions such as a law college, hotel management college, and Ayurveda medical college would be set up under the public sector. Various projects would be launched to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflict. All the promises in the election manifesto of the UDF would be executed and the Nilambur-Nanjangud rail project would be implemented as per the detailed project report prepared by the former UDF government.

Special attention would be given to health, education, tourism, and agriculture, they said. If UDF came to power, steps would be taken to waive the agriculture loans in order to alleviate the crisis facing the agrarian sector, they said.