UDF candidate’s house comes under attack

The house of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Kayamkulam constituency Aritha Babu allegedly came under attack on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Ms. Babu and other family members were outside campaigning for the April 6 polls. The family said three windowpanes of the house at Govindamuttom were found broken when they returned home.

Earlier, some people had trespassed into the house compound and live streamed video of the house. The Kayamkulam police said they had taken a person, who had live-streamed the video, into custody.

The person has been identified as a neighbour of Ms. Babu. “We are yet to record his arrest. Also, we still do not know whether the person in custody is responsible for breaking the windowpanes,” said an official.

The UDF has blamed Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the attack.