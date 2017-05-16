UDF calls Wayanad hartal tomorrow

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Thursday in protest against the alleged apathy of the State government in materialising the Nilambur- Sulthan Bathery-Nanjangud railway line.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday C.P. Varghese, chairman, UDF district committee, said the State government had directed E. Sreedharan, Principal Adviser of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in June last year to prepare a detailed project report and a final location survey. The government had sanctioned ₹8 crore for the project and agreed to pay ₹2 crore in advance for the purpose.

Though the DMRC had started work and opened an office for the purpose in Kozhikode, the government was yet to hand over the amount, Mr. Varghese said. Such a move was to support a lobby who were trying to sabotage the project, Mr. Varghese said.

The State Budget for 2016-17 had also earmarked ₹1 crore for the project. The budgetary allocation in 2014-15 was ₹5 crore for the project.

A new topographical alignment survey has brought down the distance between Nilambur and Nanjangud to 162.2 km, as against 236 km in the earlier surveys and the Railway Board had approved it. However, Mr. Sreedharan had informed the government that he could not go ahead with the project without the promised amount but, the government was yet to respond positively, he said.

Mr. Varghese said milk supply, newspaper distribution, and other essential services were exempted from the hartal.