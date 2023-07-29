UDF calls for united stand against attempts to polarise the people

July 29, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Slamming the Central Government for failing to quell the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Saturday called for a united stand against attempts to polarise the people.

Senior UDF leaders, religious leaders and public figures, participating in a meeting organised by the UDF to protest the Manipur violence and the Uniform Civil Code, demanded urgent measures to restore peace in the northeastern State. The meeting also termed the BJP government’s push for the Uniform Civil Code a threat to all communities and an attack on pluralism.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan urged the people to unite and fight against the atmosphere of insecurity created by the government. ‘‘Can we console ourselves that Manipur is a small northeastern State and what is happening there is an isolated event? The truth is, it can easily spread like wildfire anywhere,’‘ he said. Manipur is still burning after violence broke out on May 3.

‘’If anyone accuses the government of encouraging the violence, can they be blamed?’‘ Mr. Satheesan said, adding that the UDF intended to send across the message that the people will not allow anyone to divide them.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president, Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, said the nation’s attention should be focused on Manipur, warning that fascist ideologies are making inroads into every aspect of life. The Uniform Civil Code is being used as a front to divide the people and create mistrust, he said.

The BJP government’s attempt to impose the uniform civil code poses a threat to all communities, Kerala Congress chairman P. J. Joseph said. He demanded urgent steps to restore peace in Manipur.

IUML national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur and his pitch for the uniform code has both created concern in the people who prefer communal harmony. The ruling party is dividing the people for its political ends, he alleged.

UDF convener M. M. Hassan said pluralism was under attack as the Centre and the Manipur government failed in their duty to end the violence. He termed the violence a planned one. Mr. Hassan also urged the people to unite against the move to impose the uniform civil code.

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala, MPs Benny Behanan, K. Muraleedharan and Adoor Prakash, RSP State secretary Shibu Baby John, CMP general secretary C. P. John, representatives of various religious and social organisations and cultural figures attended the meet.

Participants at the meet also paid homage to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who passed away on July 18.

