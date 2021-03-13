UDF calls for hartal in Idukki on March 26

Idukki

13 March 2021 23:32 IST

Curbs on constructions on land assigned under 1964 Act

After the Western Ghats reports, another agitation on land use is brewing in Idukki following the district administration’s recent order banning constructions other than houses on land with title deeds issued under the Land Assignment Act, 1964.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced a district hartal demanding the repeal of the construction ban on March 26.

The issue surfaced last week when Kallarkutty resident Manju Santhosh applied for a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the administration for erecting a tent on her land. However, the application was rejected with the District Collector stating that as per the title deed issued under the Land Assignment Act, the land could only be used for farming and house construction.

When contacted, District Collector H. Dinesan said only the government could amend the rules and the issue was outside the purview of the district administration.

He said it was an old rule and based on recent court orders, the district administration rejected the NOC for tent construction.

Idukki District Congress Committee president Ibrahimkutty Kallar said an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019 decided to amend the 1964 land rules. However, the government had not yet acted on it.

As per the rules, farmers could not construct even a small shop, he said adding that Section 5 of the 1964 Act should be repealed.