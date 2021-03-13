UDF calls for hartal in Idukki on March 26

After the Western Ghats reports, another agitation on land use is brewing in Idukki following the district administration’s recent order banning constructions other than houses on land with title deeds issued under the Land Assignment Act, 1964.
The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced a district hartal demanding the repeal of the construction ban on March 26.
The issue surfaced last week when Kallarkutty resident Manju Santhosh applied for a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the administration for erecting a tent on her land. However, the application was rejected with the District Collector stating that as per the title deed issued under the Land Assignment Act, the land could only be used for farming and house construction.
When contacted, District Collector H. Dinesan said only the government could amend the rules and the issue was outside the purview of the district administration.
He said it was an old rule and based on recent court orders, the district administration rejected the NOC for tent construction.
Idukki District Congress Committee president Ibrahimkutty Kallar said an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019 decided to amend the 1964 land rules. However, the government had not yet acted on it.
As per the rules, farmers could not construct even a small shop, he said adding that Section 5 of the 1964 Act should be repealed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath