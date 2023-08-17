HamberMenu
UDF calls for hartal in Idukki on Friday

August 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced a hartal in the district on Friday demanding the amendment of 1964 and 1993 Land Regulations. The hartal will be observed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C.P. Mathew said on Thursday that the hartal is also in protest against the “anti-people stance” of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Mathew said the main demands of the hartal include withdrawal of the construction ban in 13 panchayats near Munnar, cancellation of the State government order issued on November 10, 2019 banning all construction activities under the Cardamom Hills Reserve (CHR) area, exclusion of human settlements from buffer zone limits, and steps to prevent increasing human-wild animal conflicts in the district.

On Thursday, UDF workers also took out a protest march at major centres in Idukki.

