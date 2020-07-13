Kerala

UDF, BJP welcome verdict

The Supreme Court verdict on Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is a recognition of the UDF’s stanceeader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have said. The verdict upholds the interest of devotees, Mr. Chennithala said. Ownership of the temple assets had been vested with the temple itself, he said. The verdict is a blow to the State government, Mr.Chandy said.

The verdict has challenged the claims of governments that a secular government wields undisputed powers in temple administration, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said.

BJP State president K.Surendran said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was forced to welcome the verdict. He should apologise to the people for adopting a wrong stance on the issue.

