UDF, BJP taking anti-development approach, says Kerala Chief Minister

October 02, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as their ‘anti-development approach’ in the State.

Inaugurating an event organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of former CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Thalassery, Mr. Vijayan said the UDF was boycotting activities that were in the best interest of the State.

He accused the Centre of trying to impede Kerala’s development by imposing limits on the State’s borrowing capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan played a key role in building the party in the State, and his contributions were an integral part of the party’s history. “Despite facing numerous challenges, including attacks from political opponents and critics, he remained resolute and committed to the party’s ideology,” Mr. Vijayan recalled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT