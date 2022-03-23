UDF, BJP hand in glove against SilverLine: Kodiyeri

No backtracking from the project, says CPI(M) secretary

KASARAGOD

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged here on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had colluded with each other in planning and staging protests against the semi-high speed rail (SilverLine) project of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation. At a news conference here, Mr. Balakrishnan said that Congress president K. Sudhakaran had claimed that his party would not join hands with the BJP. But their leaders were leading the protest jointly in Kozhikode. On the issue of buffer zone, Mr. Balakrishnan confirmed that the land to be acquired for the SilverLine project would have a buffer zone on both sides. While rejecting Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian’s claim that there would be no buffer zone, he confirmed Kerala Rail Development Corporation MD V. Ajit Kumar’s statement that there would be a buffer zone. He said the SilverLine project was necessary for the development of the State. The government would implement the project with the support of the people. The high speed train project was introduced during the UDF government. A survey was conducted and survey stones were laid. The Left Democratic Front supported the project even though it was a bigger one than the SilverLine project. He said that a social impact assessment study was going on as per the decision of the Kerala High Court. The Centre had also sanctioned the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for the project. The final approval could be obtained only after the acquisition of the required land.

Therefore, the K-Rail Corporation did not intend to withdraw from the project. In India, such schemes were being implemented in eight BJP and Congress-ruled States. No one was protesting there. Attempts were being made to disrupt the project only in Kerala, he said.