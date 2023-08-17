HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF, BJP candidates file nominations for Puthuppally byelection

Ten candidates in fray when deadline for submitting papers ended on Thursday; scrutiny of nominations on Friday

August 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
United Democratic Front candidate Chandy Oommen submitting his nomination papers to assistant returning officer E. Dilshad at the Block Development Office at Pallikkathodu in Kottayam on Thursday.

United Democratic Front candidate Chandy Oommen submitting his nomination papers to assistant returning officer E. Dilshad at the Block Development Office at Pallikkathodu in Kottayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Vishnu Prathap

As the deadline for filing nomination for the byelection in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency drew to a close on Thursday, seven more persons, including United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Chandy Ommen and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate G. Lijin Lal submitted their nominations.

Both Mr. Oommen and Mr. Lal filed their papers before assistant returning officer E. Dilshad at the Pampady Block Development Office in Pallikkathodu. With this, the total number of candidates in the fray rose to 10.

Prior to filing his nomination, Mr. Oommen along with his family offered prayers at the St. George Orthodox church in Puthuppally and also at the tomb of his father Oommen Chandy. Braving the scorching heat, several party workers had gathered in front of the church to greet the candidate.

Accompanied by a UDF delegation led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Mons Joseph, MLAs, he filed the nomination around 11 a.m.

Caution deposit

The UDF candidate, meanwhile, sprang a surprise by receiving the caution amount to be deposited along with the nomination from Amina Beevi of Kannur, mother of C.O.T. Nazeer who was an accused in a case relating to the hurling of stones at Oommen Chandy in 2013. He, however, was discharged from the case after the late Chief Minister had taken a stance in the youngster’s favour.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate filed his nomination after offering prayers at the Malliyoor Lord Ganesha temple and the Ettumanur Mahadevar temple. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP national general secretary Radhamohandas Agarwal and State president K. Surendran when he filed the papers.

Campaign issue

Mr. Lal received his caution deposit from the chief priest at the Malliyoor Lord Ganesha temple in a clear indication that the ‘issue of faith’ will become one of the key focusses of the BJP’s election campaign in the constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held at the office of the returning officer on Friday and the last date for withdrawing the nomination is August 21.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.