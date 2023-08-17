UDF, BJP candidates file nominations for Puthuppally byelection

August 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the deadline for filing nomination for the byelection in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency drew to a close on Thursday, seven more persons, including United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Chandy Ommen and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate G. Lijin Lal submitted their nominations.

Both Mr. Oommen and Mr. Lal filed their papers before assistant returning officer E. Dilshad at the Pampady Block Development Office in Pallikkathodu. With this, the total number of candidates in the fray rose to 10.

Prior to filing his nomination, Mr. Oommen along with his family offered prayers at the St. George Orthodox church in Puthuppally and also at the tomb of his father Oommen Chandy. Braving the scorching heat, several party workers had gathered in front of the church to greet the candidate.

Accompanied by a UDF delegation led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Mons Joseph, MLAs, he filed the nomination around 11 a.m.

Caution deposit

The UDF candidate, meanwhile, sprang a surprise by receiving the caution amount to be deposited along with the nomination from Amina Beevi of Kannur, mother of C.O.T. Nazeer who was an accused in a case relating to the hurling of stones at Oommen Chandy in 2013. He, however, was discharged from the case after the late Chief Minister had taken a stance in the youngster’s favour.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate filed his nomination after offering prayers at the Malliyoor Lord Ganesha temple and the Ettumanur Mahadevar temple. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP national general secretary Radhamohandas Agarwal and State president K. Surendran when he filed the papers.

Campaign issue

Mr. Lal received his caution deposit from the chief priest at the Malliyoor Lord Ganesha temple in a clear indication that the ‘issue of faith’ will become one of the key focusses of the BJP’s election campaign in the constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held at the office of the returning officer on Friday and the last date for withdrawing the nomination is August 21.