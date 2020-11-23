UDF, BJP allege attacks on candidates

KANNUR

23 November 2020 23:34 IST

Rivals spreading falsehood to misguide people, says CPI(M)

he United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP have alleged attacks against their candidates and damaging of posters and vehicles on Monday.

The leaders of the UDF and BJP staged protests and alleged that CPI(M) was behind the attacks. The party was trying to create tension and sabotage the elections, they said.

However, the CPI(M) denied the charge and accused the two political rivals of spreading falsehood to misguide the people.

On Monday, the UDF candidate in the first ward of Cheruthazham panchayat, Bindu Rajan, lodged a complaint after her scooter parked at the house was damaged by miscreants. The event took place in the wee hours of Monday.

The assailants ran away when they saw her and family members come out of the house after they heard the noise outside the house.

Similarly, Dileesh, son-in-law of UDF candidate P.K. Sajesh Kumar, was attacked and injured while he was pasting campaign posters of the candidate. He was allegedly attacked by a gang which arrived with an iron rod.

DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni said that the violence against Congress workers in Keezhathalli was evidence of the CPI(M)’s attempt to create tension during the local body elections.

He accused the CPI(M) leadership of trying to force nominees of other parties to withdraw their nomination papers by threatening them. The nominees in Anthoor municipality, Malappattam, and Muzhakkunnu panchayats faced such threats, he claimed.

BJP stages march

BJP district president N. Haridas said that the CPI(M) had intimidated those who tried to file nomination papers in various parts of the district.

He said that in Anthoor, Muzhakkunnu, Mudakozhi, and Chokli, the CPI(M) had threatened those who had filed nominations. BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnandas took out a protest march to the Pinarayi police station on Monday.

He said that the BJP was not allowed to carry out any political activities in the Chief Minister’s constituency and the police were siding with those unleashing violence against BJP activists.

LDF’s counter-charge

However, the LDF accused the UDF and BJP of destroying the election posters of the front and and attacking its cadres.

LDF chairman M.V. Jayarajan said the BJP and UDF were trying to mislead people. N. Chandran, secretary, Kannur Corporation election committee, said the UDF had destroyed the boards and posters of the LDF candidate, K. Sita, in Kunnavu division.