UDF bid to defuse KC(M) crisis

As the dispute between the warring factions of the Kerala Congress (M) over a change of guard in the Kottayam district panchayat hit a crescendo, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is now making frantic attempts to defuse the crisis.

As part of it, the State leadership of the Congress-led coalition has reached out to the leaders of the two factions, seeking to resume the consultations and resolve the crisis in a couple of days. In the meantime, they have been also requested not to make any public statements that will precipitate the crisis.

“The attempt is to avoid the initiation of a no-confidence motion by the Joseph group as the Congress will be forced to take a stand and that may affect the coalition. The statement by Mr.Joseph that the Mani group will have to exit the UDF in case of facing the motion despite a win or lose, is a pointer to the crisis in the making,” pointed out a senior UDF leader.

The other day, Mr.Joseph had come out all guns blazing against the rival faction led by Jose K Mani for its reluctance in handing over the post of the district panchayat president as per a deal worked out by the UDF.

Speaking to the media persons on Saturday, Mr.Joseph reiterated his stance while also holding that there was absolutely no point in continuing with these marathon deliberations any more. “They have always agreed to act in the interests of the UDF. Now that the coalition has made its position clear, we hope to have a favourable outcome,” he said.

According to sources, the coalition has directed the Mani faction to hand over the post in the local body as a pre-condition for discussing all other subjects. The Mani faction, on the other hand, is learned to have laid its claim over 11 out of the 15 seats contested by the KC (M) during the previous assembly election.

The Joseph faction, on its part, has clarified that the majority of the senior party leaders including C.F. Thomas and Thomas Unniyadan are with it and hence there is no question of handing over these seats.