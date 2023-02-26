UDF beneficiary of RSS-JIH pact, says Govindan

February 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is a beneficiary of the understanding between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, he said the UDF, including the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, had played a role in the alliance between the two outfits during the last Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Govindan pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had highlighted the undercurrents between the UDF, the RSS, and the Jamaat while opening the jatha at Kasaragod. “The Jamaat leadership is yet to clarify what transpired between them during the talks [between Muslim organisations and the RSS in Delhi earlier this year]. They are claiming that the talks are not over as yet. That means the talks will continue forever and they can clarify their stance only when it is completed,” Mr. Govindan said.

The CPI(M) leader reiterated that wrong tendencies in the party would be curbed as part of the rectification process. “Weeds will be removed and sick elements will be treated,” Mr. Govindan said.

However, he did not respond to queries about specific instances of allegations against party leaders in various district. Meanwhile, the jatha led by Mr. Govindan completed its tour of Kozhikode district on Sunday and entered Malappuram district in the evening.