ADVERTISEMENT

UDF beneficiary of RSS-JIH pact, says Govindan

February 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is a beneficiary of the understanding between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, he said the UDF, including the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, had played a role in the alliance between the two outfits during the last Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Govindan pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had highlighted the undercurrents between the UDF, the RSS, and the Jamaat while opening the jatha at Kasaragod. “The Jamaat leadership is yet to clarify what transpired between them during the talks [between Muslim organisations and the RSS in Delhi earlier this year]. They are claiming that the talks are not over as yet. That means the talks will continue forever and they can clarify their stance only when it is completed,” Mr. Govindan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CPI(M) leader reiterated that wrong tendencies in the party would be curbed as part of the rectification process. “Weeds will be removed and sick elements will be treated,” Mr. Govindan said.

However, he did not respond to queries about specific instances of allegations against party leaders in various district. Meanwhile, the jatha led by Mr. Govindan completed its tour of Kozhikode district on Sunday and entered Malappuram district in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US