UDF begins two-day protest against fuel cess

February 13, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition commenced a two-day State-wide protest to persuade the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to withdraw the ₹2 special cess on petrol and diesel retailed in the State.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated the protest in Kozhikode, said the government’s financial mismanagement had cost the State ₹25,000 crore in GST compensation since 2017.

Kerala’s consumer economy held the promise of a high IGST dividend. The UDF had warned the government of such an outcome in the Assembly. However, the caution went unheeded. The State had failed to stake a claim for its share of the Integrated Goods and Service Taxes pool.

However, the government forsake the claim by striking a lackadaisical approach to the issue. To cushion the fiscal fallout, the government asked the people to pick up the tab for its failure by slapping additional duties amounting to ₹4,000 crore on water, fuel, power, and land.

Poor tax administration and entrenched corruption cost the State nearly ₹10,000 crore in terms of duty on gold ornaments. It could only collect ₹340 crore from gold traders, a fraction of the projected tax revenue.

The government should have collected turnover tax from bar hotels. The fall in tax revenue had plunged the State into a financial crisis. The government could not pay public work contractors, causing civil works to grind to a halt.

The Kerala Agricultural Debt Relief Commission owed farmers ₹400 crore. Many farmers were at the receiving end of revenue recovery notices from banks. Paddy procurement had suffered. Several were on the brink of suicide, he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M. M. Hassan described the “unjustified” fuel price hike as a stab in the dark for ordinary persons. He said the LDF had heaped an extra burden on people weighed down by the exorbitant ₹20 Central government cess on fuel.

He claimed that the welfare schemes of the previous Oommen Chandy government outmatched that of the LDF. The UDF government had expanded the welfare net without levying extra taxes on the people.

The fuel price hike had exacerbated the cost of living crisis. It had made daily commutes and the delivery of goods and services dearer. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had dealt a mortal blow to ordinary households. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the protest in Kochi.