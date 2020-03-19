UDF bans liquor sale in Malappuram municipality

Thiruvananthapuram

19 March 2020 20:53 IST

More UDF dominated local bodies may follow suit

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition on Thursday escalated its stand-off with the government over the contentious issue of allowing bars and liquor outlets to conduct business as usual when preventing crowding was the social norm during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The UDF-ruled Malappuram municipal council was the first to throw down the gauntlet to the government by ordering Bevco and ConsumerFed to close outlets in its jurisdiction.

More UDF-dominated municipalities and panchayats are likely to follow suit in a political bid to put the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on the defensive in the run-up to the local body and Assembly byelection in Chavara and Kuttanad.

The Malappuram municipality had reportedly overruled the opinion of the Secretary that the council had no legal say in the State’s excise policy. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) members in the council opposed the move on the ground that it lacked candour and did not account for the social risks the step portended.

The government had clarified that it could ill afford to shutter liquor outlets and bars. It was unlikely to allow the writ of the municipality to run. The Excise Department had warned the government that closure of liquor outlets and bars in any one region would prompt consumers to travel to neighbouring localities to purchase legal liquor, thereby increasing the chance for transmission of the virus.

Prohibition could encourage the black market sale of liquor, hoarding and entry of bootleg alcohol of suspicious quality and dubious provenance into the localities declared ‘dry’.

A galaxy of UDF leaders had accused the government of having traded of public health for appeasing the liquor lobby by allowing crowds and long queues outside retail outlets and in bars.

Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony said the government had imperilled public health by keeping bars and retail outlets open when Kerala was amid a distressing lockdown to prevent the community spread of the infection.