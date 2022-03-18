UDF backs SilverLine protests at Madappally

Joint council of protesters takes out huge rally against police action

Joint council of protesters takes out huge rally against police action

A day after the police action against the residents of Madappally who protested against the laying of survey stones for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, the agitation is evolving into a movement with the United Democratic Front (UDF) throwing its weight behind the protesters.

A UDF delegation led by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan reached out to the protesters on Friday and declared its unequivocal support to the agitation. “The anti-SilverLine agitation is assuming a new shape and spirit from Madappally. The resistance shown by the youth, the elderly, women, and children indicates the strength of the evolving movement,’‘ he said.

“The Opposition has already said these Statewide struggles will eventually lead to a Nandigram-like situation. The way this episode unfolds underscores those words,’‘ said Mr. Satheesan.

Despite filing an affidavit in the Kerala High Court that no land will be acquired before conducting the survey, preparing the estimate, and getting approval from the Union government and Railways, the government is going ahead with its plan for a loan for the project. This will be countered by lining up the democratic society of Kerala, he added.

Mr. Satheesan was accompanied by senior leaders such as Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and P.J. Joseph. Prior to their visit, a team led by District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh plucked out a few remaining survey stones laid by the K-Rail officials at the location here the other day.

Hartal peaceful

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the UDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Changanassery Assembly segment was by and large peaceful with most commercial establishments remaining closed.

Earlier in the day, a joint council of protesters took out a massive rally in Madappally in protest against the police action against the local residents the other day. A tense situation prevailed in the area as the police attempted to block the protesters .

Meanwhile, a clash broke out at Kurichy grama panchayat when a group of BJP activists barged into the panchayat office and asked the employees to down the shutters. They, however, were resisted by CPI(M) workers led by panchayat president Sujatha Suseelan, leading to a confrontation. On an alert, a police team from Chingavanam reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.