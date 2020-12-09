UDF attempts to resurrect Sabarimala issue

BJP counters with words of caution

The Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday attempted to resurrect the issue of the entry of women of childbearing age into Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor M.M. Hassan said the coalition would bring in a law to defend the customs of the ancient temple if voted to power.

He said the law would only allow women below the age of 10 and above the age of 50 offer prayers at the hill shrine. It would protect ancient temple customs and traditions and uphold the interests of devotees.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran also echoed a similar sentiment.

However, Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary struck a cautious tone. He said the Supreme Court was considering the matter. The talk of a new law was pointless at this stage.

He said the UDF had taken a back seat during the Sabarimala agitation. None of its rank and file was jailed or faced arrests and police cases. The BJP had borne the brunt of the Pinarayi government’s police brutality. Its leaders spend months in jails and police stations. The UDF had no right to talk about Sabarimala, he said.