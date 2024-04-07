UDF appoints E.J. Agasthi as Kottayam district chairman

April 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Following the sudden resignation of Saji Manjakkadambil as the United Democratic Front (UDF) Kottayam district committee chairman, an emergency meeting of the UDF on Sunday appointed veteran Kerala Congress leader E.J. Agasthi as the new chairman.

Veteran Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, announced that Mr. Agasthi’s nomination to the post was made by Kerala Congress chairman P.J. Joseph. “Since the position is reserved for the Kerala Congress, it was Mr. Joseph’s decision to finalise this,” he clarified.

E.J. Agasthi, once a close associate of the late K.M. Mani, joined the Joseph group in 2020 after the Kerala Congress (M) shifted allegiance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He had served as the district president of the KC(M) in Kottayam for about 25 years and as the UDF district chairman for several years.

The UDF clarified that Mr. Agasthi’s nomination was temporary, specifically for the upcoming election. A decision regarding his permanent appointment would be made later.

Saji Manjakkadambil’s resignation from the posts of the party district president and UDF district chairman, citing continuous disregard within the party’s ranks, dealt a significant blow to the UDF, especially with just a few weeks left for the Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing dissatisfaction over these developments, the Congress highlighted the confusion among UDF workers and voters. Consequently, an emergency meeting was convened on Sunday to address the situation.

‘Sign of UDF downfall’

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front sought to capitalise on the issue, framing it as a political campaign. KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, addressing the media, interpreted Mr. Manjakkadambil’s resignation as a sign of the impending downfall of the UDF in Kottayam.

“Mr. Manjakkadambil has been a key organiser and political captain of the UDF in Kottayam. Besides him, several other leaders have lost their confidence in the Joseph group and are preparing to leave the party,” said Mr. Mani.

To a query on whether the KC(M) would welcome Mr. Manjakkadambil to its fold, Mr. Mani said it was for the person to first make up his mind. The party would take a decision only afterwards, he said.

