UDF announces its candidates

Initial list has 35 candidates, out of which 33 are from the Congress and two from CMP

After much deliberations and dispute within, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced its list of candidates for the city Corporation in the upcoming local body elections.

The initial list has 35 candidates, out of which 33 are from the Congress and two are from the Communist Marxist Party (CMP). The rest of the candidates, including that of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), are expected to be announced on Monday.

The candidates include current Parliamentary Party Leader D. Anilkumar (Kadakampally ward), Johnson Joseph (Nalanchira), Rekha Vijayan (Chellamangalam), Aniyoor D. Prasannakumar (Chempazhanthy), M. Kala (Powdikkonam), I. Sindhu (Njandoorkonam), P. Bindu (Ulloor), Vanaja Rajendrababu (Mannanthala), S. Sathikumari (Kowdiar), Gayathri V. Nair (Kanjirampara), Ajantha Ratheesh (Thuruthummoola), Smitha Sumesh (Pangode), V. Shibukumar (Nettayam), D. Sreelatha (Kodunganoor), A. Sindhusha(Vazhottukonam), P.S. Sarojam (Vanchiyoor), P. Pathmakumar (Perunthanny), and Arya Praveen (Pettah).

Also included in the list are Smitha G. Chandran (Punnakkamukal), N. Sreena (Estate), V.J. Sumikrishna (Melamcode), Udaya Lekshmi (Fort), K. Sureshkumar (Vazhuthacaud), K. Radha (Arannur), Neethu Vijayan (Jagathy), S. Sreekala (Mudavanmugal), T.L. Sneha (Thrikkannapuram), Saji Chandran (Kulathoor), Suji Suresh (Pappanamcode), Sheeba (Nemom), Akkulam Suresh (Akkulam), Sasthamangalam Gopan (Sathamangalam) and Ananthapuri Manikandan (Attukal). From the CMP, the candidates are sitting councillor V.R. Sini and Soumini Anil.