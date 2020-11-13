UDF announces 31 candidates in Palakkad

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy called upon the people to react through the ballot to corruption and favouritism being practised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State.

He was speaking after announcing the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in the municipality here on Friday. Mr. Chandy announced the names of 23 Congress candidates, seven Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates, and one Janta Dal candidate. Twenty-one more candidates will be announced soon. There are 52 seats in Palakkad municipal council.

Congress’s Rajeswari Jayaprakash and B. Subhash will seek re-election when all others are new faces. More than half of the 31 candidates announced on Friday were women.

District Congress Committee president V.K. Sreekandan, MP, says the second list of candidates will be announced soon. The Congress is likely to contest 41 seats when the IUML is seeking 10 seats.

The following are the UDF candidates:

V. Jyothimani (Kalpathy), C.R. Venkiteswaran (Kalpathy East), Vinod Pattikkara (Ayyapuram West), C.N. Uma (Thonipalayam), Malathi Rajan (Valiyapadam), P. Bindu (Puthur South), V. Praveen (Puthur North), K. Madhusudhanan (Sekharipuram), Rajeev Ramanath (Ayyapuram), Sujata Dinesh (Koppam), Rajeswari Jayaprakash (Sulthan Petta), Sudha Vinod (Chirakkad), S. Shailaja (Kenath Paramba), K. Padmavathi (Manappullikkavu), B. Subhash (Civil Sation), K. Sujata (Murikkavu), K. Pradeepa (Vennakkara Central), A. Krishnan (Tirunellaya East), K. Mansoor (Tirunellaya West), Shiny Paulson (Kaikoothu Paramba), Shahana Parvi (Noorani), C.K. Ammalukutty (Pattikkara), Mini Babu (Pallippuram), T.A. Abdul Azeez (Vennakkara South), P.K. Hassanuppa (Kallikkadu), Basheerppu (Olavakkode South), A. Ansar Ali (Parakkunnam), Rajeena Muthalif (Puthuppalli Theruvu), K. Chembakam (Vennakkara), and Sasikumar (Chadanamkurissi).