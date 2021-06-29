UDF alleges graft in regulator construction

PALAKKAD

29 June 2021 22:12 IST

Call for CBI probe into allegations

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations of corruption in the construction of the Moolathara regulator.

The UDF’s Chittur Parliament Committee said that corruption in the regulator’s construction had become clear and evident.

UDF leaders said that the tender fixed for ₹44.67 crore was increased to ₹57.58 crore without any revised estimate. “Additional bills for ₹13 crore were cleared without even a revised estimate,” they said.

The UDF alleged that the government was trying to conduct a Vigilance inquiry to escape from the tangle of corruption. “The truth will come out only through a CBI investigation or through a judicial inquiry,”

said District Congress Committee vice president Sumesh Achuthan, alleging that the corruption had taken place at ministerial level.

UDF chairman K. Gopalaswamy presided over a meeting held at Chittur on Tuesday. Mr. Achuthan, P. Ratheesh, R. Sathanandan, Abdulla Nallepilly, Sachithananda Gopalakrishnan, A. Sreenivasan, Suresh Kumar, R. Babu, Ubaid, Murali Tharakkulam, and R. Krishnadas spoke.