UDF alleges empty promises in Kozhikode Corporation Budget

February 14, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the Kozhikode Corporation of making empty promises and repeating decades-old projects to spice up the annual Budget for the year 2024-25 presented by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed on Wednesday.

UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita and deputy leader K. Moideen Koya said the repetitions were evidence for the Corporation’s inability to implement creative suggestions and projects that were beneficial to the public.

Several projects such as the parking plaza on Link Road, that had been repeated in at least five Budgets, is yet to take off. The much hyped ‘Azhaku’, a hygiene protocol, was a failure as it had been only able to convert every ward into another Njeliyanparamba, she said.

Ms. Shobhita alleged nepotism in the implementation of several projects. The PMAY-LIFE had not been beneficial for even one landless person. Besides, only nominal fund has been earmarked for very important projects such as the Meenchanda bus terminus, mofussil bus stand, central market, Buds school at Cheruvannur, renovation of parks, exhibition ground at West Hill, ‘We together’, and mobile unit for road repair, she said.

