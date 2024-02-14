GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF alleges empty promises in Kozhikode Corporation Budget

February 14, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the Kozhikode Corporation of making empty promises and repeating decades-old projects to spice up the annual Budget for the year 2024-25 presented by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed on Wednesday.

UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita and deputy leader K. Moideen Koya said the repetitions were evidence for the Corporation’s inability to implement creative suggestions and projects that were beneficial to the public.

Several projects such as the parking plaza on Link Road, that had been repeated in at least five Budgets, is yet to take off. The much hyped ‘Azhaku’, a hygiene protocol, was a failure as it had been only able to convert every ward into another Njeliyanparamba, she said.

Ms. Shobhita alleged nepotism in the implementation of several projects. The PMAY-LIFE had not been beneficial for even one landless person. Besides, only nominal fund has been earmarked for very important projects such as the Meenchanda bus terminus, mofussil bus stand, central market, Buds school at Cheruvannur, renovation of parks, exhibition ground at West Hill, ‘We together’, and mobile unit for road repair, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.