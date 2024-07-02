ADVERTISEMENT

UDF accuses State govt of strangling local bodies, Minister accuses Oppn. of reluctance to blame Centre

Published - July 02, 2024 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday accused the State government of strangling local bodies by cutting off funds and attempting to usurp their powers during the discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday on demands for grants in the 2024-25 State Budget.

Minister for Local-Self Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh hit back, accusing the Opposition members of being reluctant to blame the Union government for denial of grants to local bodies, many of which are governed by the UDF.

“The Union government owes ₹1,237 crore in Finance Commission grants to local bodies, but the Opposition will not mention this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MLAs attacked the government over the hike in building taxes as well as building permit application fee.

Even though Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA P.S. Supal defended the hike saying that it was meant to increase the revenue of local bodies, including those ruled by the UDF, and that the government did not get any share from it.

He, however, said that some reconsideration of the hike can be considered, if possible.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that though the local bodies were demanding measures to increase revenue, the UDF’s opposition was to the disproportional hikes.

Countering the Opposition’s allegations of the government denying funds to local bodies, Janata Dal (S) MLA Mathew T. Thomas said that the State government’s devolution of funds from the Budget to the local bodies has increased from 26% in 2021 to 28.9%.

Mr. Rajesh later added that the UDF shared only 24.93% of Budget allocations to the local bodies in 2011-12. However Mr. Thomas alleged that the engineering wing at the local bodies have been inefficient.

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA K.K. Rema demanded an increase in the honorarium for people’s representatives in local bodies, considering their extensive responsibilities and workload.

Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly alleged that panchayat roads are all in a state of disrepair. Congress MLA Anwar Sadath alleged that several key posts, including that of secretaries and assistant engineers in several panchayats, were lying vacant.

In his reply, Mr. Rajesh said that the government’s priority is the poorest of the poor, evident in its one of a kind project to eliminate extreme poverty.

A total of 4.05 lakh houses have been completed under the LIFE project, while 1.03 lakh houses are under construction. Contrary to the Opposition’s allegations, the K-SMART application for digital delivery of services is functioning efficiently with over 15 lakh files handled through it in 6 months, out of which over 11 lakh files were disposed of.

He admitted that the state of disrepair of some local roads due to the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission works was an issue and promised to address it.

