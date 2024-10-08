UDF accuses LDF govt. of lacking clear explanation for ADGP-RSS ‘parleys’

A four-hour adjournment debate on the politically controversial meeting between a top law enforcer in the State and the apex leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ended with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walking out of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of obfuscating the issue by droning on about unrelated matters and filibustering for hours about Malabar’s political history. The government, he said, failed to answer the UDF’s charge that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had “othered” the people of Malappuram by allegedly linking the district to gold smugglers and hawala racketeers who supposedly fund anti-nationals.

Mr. Satheesan said the government’s claim that the State Police Chief’s inquiry into Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar’s “secret parleys” with the RSS leadership and the accusations of corruption and criminality raised by a now-estranged ruling front legislator had turned up no credible evidence to indict the officer was ludicrous.

‘CM’s envoy’

He alleged that the police intelligence had reported directly to Mr. Vijayan about the ADGP-RSS meeting in 2023. However, the Chief Minister chose not to act. “Mr. Ajith Kumar was the CM’s envoy to the RSS,” he alleged.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, who replied for Mr. Vijayan, dared Mr. Satheesan to table the purported intelligence report in the Assembly. He said using officers for political ends was the Congress’ decades-old method of operation, and not the LDF government’s.

“If the media reports that the ADGP had met the RSS leadership to get on the UPSC’s list for promotion to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) and also to wangle a presidential medal are true, then it is a severe breach of service rules. The Chief Minister has ordered a multi-tier probe into the accusations against the officer,” he said.

Indian Union Muslim League’s P.K. Kunhalikutty alleged that Sangh Parivar forces had exploited Mr. Vijayan’s alleged remarks on Malappuram to further their anti-minority narrative against the district and rail against the INDIA bloc in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

CPI leader E. Chandrasekhar rejected the Opposition’s charges and said it was baseless to allege that Mr. Vijayan was in constant contact with the RSS leadership. However, the Left MLA did noy support the ADGP and said it could not be accepted that an officer under the LDF government was meeting the RSS leaders.

Trade charges

The LDF and the UDF traded charges of sharing a symbiotic relationship with the RSS. LDF members accused the UDF of playing into the Jamate-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) narrative that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was anti-Muslim myopically for short-term electoral dividends.

Members across the aisle raised points of order, prompting Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s intervention. The Speaker also cautioned members against personal attacks and reminded them that parliamentary etiquette was a pre-requisite for a healthy debate.

IUML legislator N. Samsudheen moved the adjournment motion. The Chief Minister agreed to take up the motion for discussion, but he stayed away from the House after doctors advised him voice rest.

