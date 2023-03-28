UDF accuses government of choking LSGI funds

March 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the State was facing a financial crunch that had precipitated a stasis in the execution of civic works at the local self-government (LSG) level.

He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has ensured that decentralising power to local self-governments has remained mainly on paper by choking their financial lifelines.

Mr. Satheesan said pending queue bill clearances and treasury payments for spillover works have deprived LSGIs of vital funds for carrying out crucial civic works.

The government has ordered local bodies to return unspent allocations to the State’s consolidated fund.

Mr. Satheesan demanded that the government extend the deadline for completing ongoing civic works to April 30. He said he would raise the request with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) would organise protests in local bodies across the State against the LDF’s neglect of LSGIs.

Mr. Satheesan said the government owed LSGI contractors ₹13,223 crores in pending bills. Instead, the administration has resorted to a clever jugglery of figures by depicting unpaid bills as expended Plan expenditure.

He said the government had spent less than 7% of the ₹717 crores allocated for the LIFE Mission housing for the poor project.

Out of nine lakh applicants, the government chose three lakh beneficiaries. So far, the administration has delivered less than 14,000 houses, he said.

Brahmapuram fire

Mr. Satheesan reiterated the Opposition’s demand for a CBI probe into the Brahmapuram fire.

He said the police inquiry into the “arson” had reached a dead-end, with Mr. Vijayan and LSG Minister M. B. Rajesh politically patronising the contractor for obvious reasons.

He said the UDF would protest on April 1 when the ₹2 special cess on fuel retailed in Kerala kicks in. Mr. Satheesan said the government’s budgetary proposal to hike fuel, power and water tariff had exacerbated the cost of living crisis and caused inflation to spiral, upending household budgets.

He said revenue recovery notices from banks riddle farmers in Kerala, and the agriculture debt relief commission offered no relief.

Mr. Satheesan chided the CPI(M) for not taking BJP State president K. Surendran to task for “body shaming” women leaders of the ruling party. He said the Congress would take up their cause and file a police complaint against Mr. Surendran.