UDF accuses CPI(M) of using Palestine cause for narrow political ends

November 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of using the Palestine cause to achieve its narrow and immediate political ends. Mr. Satheesan said the party attempted to woo the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in vain by sounding vexed and morally authoritative on the Palestine question.

However, the IUML, which has a 50-year-old unbroken bond with the Congress, saw through the CPI(M) gambit and outrightly rejected its overtures. Rebuffed, the CPI(M) now sought to woo League workers.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M) should realise that the IUML was a strong cadre party and its rank and file would not budge without the leadership’s consent. He said the CPI(M) doggedly pursued the IUML for political favours despite the ignominy of rejection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within 48 hours, the IUML leadership turned down twice the CPI(M)‘s invitation to participate in the LDF rally in Kozhikode on November 11,” Mr. Satheesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.