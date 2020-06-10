Kerala

UDC held for bid to set ablaze colleagues

He was earlier issued memo for abstaining from duty

The Melukav police here on Wednesday arrested an upper division clerk (UDC) at the Kadanad grama panchayat office, who allegedly attempted to set ablaze his fellow employees after pouring petrol on them.

The arrested was identified as V.N. Sunil Kumar, a native of Kaduthuruthy. The incident took place around 3 p.m. at the Kadanad panchayat office.

According to the police, the accused picked up an altercation with the panchayat secretary, assistant secretary and other two employees of his office over the signing of an attendance register. Earlier, the panchayat secretary had issued a memo to Sunil for abstaining from duty for several days on a trot.

Minor injuries

During the altercation, Sunil allegedly poured petrol over the employees, who then overpowered the former. The secretary and other employees, who sustained minor injuries, were admitted to a private hospital at Privithanam, near Pala.

