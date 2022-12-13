UDAY scheme: Kerala State Electricity Board draws flak from CAG

December 13, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found that the financial losses of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) shot up by 161.47% and long-term debt by 318.72% between 2015-16 and 2020-21. The State-run power utility has drawn criticism from the CAG for failing to reap the benefits of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), a national scheme launched in 2015 to improve the finances and operational efficiencies of power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

KSEB’s loss increased from ₹696.96 crore in 2015-16 to ₹1,822.35 crore in 2020-21, while long-term debt rose from ₹3,753.51 crore to ₹15,716.79 crore, “mainly on account of employees’ pension liability,” the CAG observed in a report on the KSEB’s performance before and after the implementation of UDAY tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

‘Opportunity lost’

UDAY was launched by the Centre with the financial turnaround of DISCOMs as its primary objective. This was to be done through takeover of their debt by State Governments. But the Kerala government and the KSEB did not opt for the financial turnaround component and, instead, signed up for improving only the operational efficiency. As a result, the operations of KSEB resulted in continuous losses in all financial years during 2015-21, the report said.

“Thus, the gains in operational efficiency due to the implementation of UDAY Scheme did not translate into improved financial performance for KSEB. By not opting for the Financial Scheme, the KSEBL lost an opportunity to make a stitch in time to arrest its plunging losses,’‘ the CAG noted.

‘Smart metering’

Under UDAY, smart meters were planned for consumers with monthly usage above 200 units, but Kerala failed to implement it, although a Central government grant of ₹38.94 crore was available for it. “In this regard, it is pertinent to mention that 22 States/Union Territories have installed (as on December 24, 2021) 34.25 lakh smart meters under the Smart Meter National Programme of GoI,” the CAG noted. “The installation of smart meters in nine States/Union Territories through Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) resulted in an average increase of 20.50% in revenue (₹264 crore per annum), improvement of 21% in billing efficiency, and reduction of 11-36% in Aggregate Technical & Commercial loss of DISCOMs,’‘ the report added.

It may be noted that the smart metering scheme under UDAY was different from the prepaid smart metering now announced under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

Recommendations

The CAG wants Kerala to fully analyse and take advantage of schemes having financial and operational implications for State government undertakings/companies.

KSEB should adopt measures to prune administrative and power procurement expenses and ensure recovery of costs through efficient management of resources. It should consider implementing smart metering solutions for improving the efficiency of its electricity distribution operations and enhancing revenue, the report said.