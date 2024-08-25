GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udatham Award for Kalamandalam Balasubramanian

Published - August 25, 2024 06:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kalamandalam Balasubramanian

Kalamandalam Balasubramanian

Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, Kathakali artiste and former Principal of Kerala Kalamandalam, has been chosen for the maiden Udatham Award instituted in the memory of Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharodi.

The award will be given away at a function to mark the second death anniversary of Vasu Pisharodi at Kongad on November 30. The award comprises a citation and ₹25,000 as cash prize.

Kalamandalam Vasu Pisharodi Memorial Committee president Kannan Parameswaran and secretary Vinu Vasudevan said here on Saturday that Mr. Balasubramanian was chosen for the award’s first edition considering his contributions to Kathakali.

“We will consider artistes from all areas of Kathakali, including musicians, in the coming years,” they said.

