UCC will destroy the very existence of tribal communities, says C.K. Janu

July 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) leader C.K. Janu has said that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will destroy the very existence of the tribal communities in the country.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Ms. Janu said that the UCC would adversely affect the identity and lifestyle of the communities. The Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha, the political wing of the AGM, is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance.

Ms. Janu said the culture and lifestyle of the tribal people were far away from civil laws and each tribal community had its own unique lifestyle, language, dress code, custom and tradition.

As the tribal tradition gave equal significance to conserving nature, wildlife and human beings, they could not adopt a new system after abandoning centuries-old custom and traditions followed by them, she said. The culture of the tribal communities were yet to make any trouble to public life, Ms. Janu added.

“I will express the intense displeasure of the party at the proposed UCC in the NDA forums concerned,” Ms. Janu said adding that her party would continue in the NDA by expressing its strong dissent against the UCC.