Uber driver found murdered in Chakka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 June 2021 12:21 IST

Police suspect the murder to have been spurred by rivalry among gangs

In what is viewed as a gangland murder, an Uber driver was found dead in a house near Chakka early Monday.

The deceased, Sampath, a native of Pettah, who is believed to be aged around 40 years, was found murdered in a rented house in Chakka by the side of the National Highway 66 bypass around 5 a.m. His father told the police that he has been residing in the house alone for nearly five years.

Advertising

Advertising

According to preliminary information, the Vanchiyoor police were alerted by a private hospital nearby on the admission of two people who were brought with injuries sustained in violence.

Based on subsequent inquiry, Sampath’s body was soon found in a pool of blood in the kitchen of his house. Besides having slash injuries all over his body, he was found to be stabbed in his neck and leg. Blood stains were also found in other areas including on the compound wall.

Besides keeping those admitted in the hospital under surveillance, two others have been taken into custody by the Vanchiyoor police. While the police suspected the murder to have been spurred by rivalry among gangs involved in narcotics trade, further details are awaited.