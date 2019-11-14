UAPA against workers: CPI(M) to explore legal options

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the party will explore legal options to fight the slapping of sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on two youths in Kozhikode district for their alleged Maoist links.
He told the media here on Thursday that the CPI(M) had opposed the UAPA in Parliament, calling it draconian. “But, it was passed using parliamentary majority and it is now the law of the land. Once it is law, we cannot oppose unless you want to violate it... Within the law, we will see what are the means by which relief can be procured,” Mr. Yechury said. He pointed out that the party would fight it in whichever manner legally permissible.
