Kerala

UAPA against Maoist group in Kannur

more-in

The Peravoor police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against three Maoists, including a woman, on Saturday.

According to the police, they invoked the UAPA charges following a complaint from E. Krishnan (34) of Kolayad that the three-member team of the Kabani Dalam, including its women leader Sundari, entered his house around 9 p.m. at Chekeri colony in Kolayad on December 2 and demanded food and threatened them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 11:54:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/uapa-against-maoist-group-in-kannur/article30233110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY