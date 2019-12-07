UAPA against Maoist group in Kannur

The Peravoor police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against three Maoists, including a woman, on Saturday.
According to the police, they invoked the UAPA charges following a complaint from E. Krishnan (34) of Kolayad that the three-member team of the Kabani Dalam, including its women leader Sundari, entered his house around 9 p.m. at Chekeri colony in Kolayad on December 2 and demanded food and threatened them.
