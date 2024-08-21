GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE MBRGI chief holds talks with Ministers to promote language study

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, chief executive officer of the UAE-based The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), held talks with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Wednesday in connection with promotion of language study.

Discussions were also held on participation of students from the State in a programme organised by the MBRGI for understanding language and promoting reading. Students from nearly 50 countries in the world will participate in this competition, the MBRGI authorities told the Minister. Senior officials of the General Education and Higher Education departments were present at the meeting.

The MBRGI that was launched in 2015 implements nearly 30 humanitarian and development initiatives with the support of Dubai ruler and UAE vice president Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, they said.

