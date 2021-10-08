UAE Golden Visa for Kanthapuram

Kerala Muslim Jamaath president Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, known in the Muslim world outside the State as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, has become the first Islamic scholar to get the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Visa.

The UAE granted him the Golden Visa considering his humanitarian activities. Sources close to Mr. Kanthapuram said he was the first to receive the 10-year-residence visa honour for humanitarian activities.

The UAE had introduced the Golden Visa two years ago by allowing long-term residence permits and added security to foreigners, enabling them to live, work and study in the Emirates without the need of a national sponsor and with 100% ownership of their business. The Golden Visa honour is usually given to investors, entrepreneurs, researchers and medical professionals with exceptional talents, and outstanding students.

Mr. Kanthapuram received the Golden Visa at a function held at Dubai Residency and Immigration Department headquarters.